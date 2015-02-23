Compass India Holidays Reintroduces the 17 Day Leh Ladakh Tours: Experience the Surreal Beauty of Ladakh

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2015 --Ladakh the "land of high passes", an enchanting land set in the Himalayan mountain splendor, nestled at an altitude of 3500 meters above the sea level is wedged between the Himalayan and Kumarakom ranges. A beautiful land of endless discoveries, with fantastical and surreal landscapes, this is one of the highest inhabited plateaus in the world. Vistas of barren, jagged arid mountains, spectacular topography, picture perfect gompas, white washed stupas, meandering rivers and emerald blue lakes –the beauty of this magical land has been beckoning travelers and explorers for centuries.



Being the largest city of Ladakh, Leh enjoys the maximum tourism and is home to several Buddhist monasteries, study centers and monuments. It is surely a dream destination for tourists with a plethora of attractions to visit and various exciting adventure sports to enjoy.



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd., a luxury and experiential travel with an expertise in crafting customized itineraries for discerning travelers has now revised and reintroduced its 17 day Leh Ladakh Tour.



"In such harsh environs, the word luxury takes on a different meaning. This is more about the immersive experience than about the mere trappings of luxury with opulent hotel accommodations, extravagant splurges or fancy trimmings. This is an experience of a lifetime, a visual treat for your eyes, and a meeting place of the Gods where one loses all concept of time and surrenders to the surreal beauty of the place. What our guests are really paying for is a privileged glimpse into Ladakhi life, easy access to a concentrated experience of another culture." says Durjay Sengupta, the CEO of Compass Holidays Pvt. Ltd.



Travelling to Ladakh entails a lot of logistical planning and organizing. This is where the experience of a travel management company like Compass comes in handy. With their global outreach and local expertise they have an insider's access to deliver a seamless and stress free vacation. Deluxe camps, bottled water throughout the journey, an escort and guide that accompanies the guests during the trip, visit to Ladakhi homes with possible stays and meals are included in the package.



From the flights to ground travel, arranging the highway passes or Inner line permits to access the most remote uninhabited lands, Compass handles the minutest details of the journey with extreme professionalism and efficiency.



The best time to visit Leh is between May and September, when the weather is the warmest. It takes two days for each of these journeys and the roads remain open for only few months a year starting from May/June through September/October. It is a good idea to travel by road to acclimatize to the high altitude and thin air, instead of taking a flight to Leh. Take it slow for the first two days and avoid any sort of physical exertion and drink plenty of water. Avoid alcohol and a medical checkup prior to the trip would be a good idea too. A hat, dark glasses, a good sunblock, comfortable walking shoes are a must. Nights still get chilly during the summer so do bring warm clothes to layer. These are of course a few mandatory details to consider before embarking on this life changing journey.



This transformative journey begins in the capital city of New Delhi – a city which is a unique blend of the past and present, a perfect introduction to the composite culture of an ancient land and a window to the kaleidoscope - that is India.



Heading onwards to Manali – a picturesque hill station by road, and explore the many temples of this quaint town. An adventurous drive through Rohtang Pass (altitude 13050 feet) brings the travelers to Jispa with a view of snowcapped peaks and gorgeous glaciers. A spectacular drive with overnight stops in deluxe tents at Sarchu and Karzok brings the guests to Leh, the capital of Ladakh and an abode of the Buddhist spiritual seekers. Its splendid beauty with majestic mountains, deep blue water, white dunes, Buddhist monasteries, beautiful mosques and warm people draws visitors from world over. The most imposing of these is the Shanti Stupa, located just outside the town. In the heart of the town, on top of a steep mountain, the 800 year old Kali Mandir houses a fascinating collection of masks, also be sure to visit the 17th century Leh palace built in traditional Tibetan architectural style.



Located at a distance of 160 kms from Leh, the Nubra Valley is a place of beauteous scenery, with the lush green valley standing in sharp contrast to the barren mountains.



Enjoy a highly adventurous drive via the highest motorable Khardongla Pass (5580m) to the "Valley of flowers "or as it's sometimes locally known as the "Valley of Gods". There are the ever present mountains of towering rocks in myriad colors, the Shyok River flowing in the center, the snowcapped mountains on the right horizon and the green patches of farmland sprinkled along the bubbling stream. Towering over all this is the newly built monument of the Maitreya Buddha that stands at a gigantic height of 106 feet, watching over the entire valley.



The escort and guide on this tour arranges for the clients to visit and see a typical Ladakhi home, with its combined sitting and dining room, the guest room, the ceremonial visiting room and of course the temple without which no Ladakhi home is complete. Riding on a double –humped camel across the white sand dunes is a must do for every visitor.



The tour can be tweaked, personalized and more destinations can be added according to the client's preferences, time and budget.



Away from the dins and bustles of city life, this tour will leave everlasting imprints. Capture these beguiling moments and take back home memories of this magical land, its untouched pristine beauty and the warmth of its people.



About Compass India Holidays

From the year 2000, Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd has created a niche for itself in the luxury travel sector. With a global presence they specialize in bespoke and customized tours in the Indian subcontinent, created for discerning travelers who expect the highest level of luxury, service, and attention to detail.



