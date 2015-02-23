The VUE Charlotte to Host Fight for Air Climb

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2015 --The VUE Charlotte has announced its plans to host a Fight for Air Climb to show its support for the American Lung Association. Unlike most fundraising races, this event will ask racers to run or walk up The VUE Charlotte's 51 stories, rather than run down the road; racers will start at the lobby level and climb to the top of the building.



When asked about the race, a spokesperson from The VUE Charlotte said, "The American Lung Association is working hard to find a cure for lung disease and support better treatment until that cure is found. The VUE Charlotte's building is one of the premier skyscrapers in the city, and we are proud to offer our community as a site for the Fight for Air Climb to raise money for this worthy organization."



In order to register, participants must raise at least $100, and prizes are offered once the participant has reached a minimum fundraising level of $250. While climbers can register the day of the event, they must RSVP ahead of time so The VUE Charlotte has a list of all participants. To keep participants safe, the climb will be timed with varied start times, and the winner will be the climber with the fastest time.



The Fight for Air Climb is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2015 starting with registration at 7:30 a.m. Those interested in racing can participate in a practice climb on Saturday, February 21 at 8 a.m. Awards will be presented at 10:00 a.m.



About The VUE Charlotte

The VUE Charlotte is a luxury high rise apartment community located in Charlotte NC desirable Uptown neighborhood. With a range of floor plans, from studios to exclusive penthouses, all of which boast stunning views of the city and other area attractions and resort-style amenities surpassing those of a typical luxury apartment community, The VUE Charlotte is one of the most distinctive places to live in the city.



Visit http://www.vuecharlotte.com to learn more.