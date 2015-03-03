Financial Network Inc., and CMC Continue Successful Partnership at CBA LIVE

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --Financial Network, Inc., a St. Louis-based loan origination systems provider, and CMC are honoring their successful partnership at CBA LIVE this March in Orlando, Florida.



CBA LIVE is a must-attend, three-day event for the retail banking industry. This year's focus is "The Consumer Agenda," and the event will host about 1,200 attendees, of which more than 500 are bankers. FNI and CMC will be hosting a networking happy hour together while at the event.



FNI and CMC Partnership



CMC has been a partner to FNI since CMC's inception in 2006. Their respective principals formed long-standing relationships while at previous companies, and the two formed a solid partnership after discovering that FNI's clients often needed services performed by CMC, and vice versa. Loan origination services, as well as collections management are both intricate parts of the banking business.



"The long standing business relationships between FNI and CMC management teams create the unique ability to offer complete financial services solutions for clients," said Philip Mazza, CEO at FNI.



The relationship has produced numerous benefits including a comprehensive understanding of the entire banking business from origination to collections. This ultimately gives both FNI and CMC a better vision of what resources can be recommended to add value to a client's business.



As technology has continued to change the face of banking and lending, FNI and CMC hope that, as both companies grow, they see more and more mutual clients that can utilize both loan origination and claims management technology to proactively grow their business.



About the Collections Marketing Center, Inc.



CMC offers pioneering customer experience management solutions that enable lenders to deploy completely synchronized offers, contacts, workflows, content and treatments across credit card, real estate, student, and installment loan products. The company's CredAgility® platform is helping a rapidly growing number of top lenders automate customer-facing business processes, optimize the effectiveness of their resolution strategies, and realize efficiency gains through improved customer engagement. The company's Unified Collections™ solution, for example, is helping creditors improve their borrowers' experience and post large efficiency and effectiveness gains while dramatically improving compliance.



For more information, visit http://cmcagile.com or call 302-830-9262.



About Financial Network Inc.

Through over 30 years of providing custom credit lending solutions, Financial Network, Inc. stands as the market expert in robust credit lending platforms and loan origination systems. Based on extensive experience creating truly custom products, Financial Network Inc. has assembled FNI Turnkey and FNI Turnkey Plus solutions that are the culmination of the best lending practices. FNI has custom solutions in place with 3 of the 5 largest U.S. banks and lending institutions.



To learn more about Financial Network, Inc.'s loan origination software, click here or call toll free 800–997–1104.



Contact:

Mike D'Andrade

North American Sales Director

CMC

302-477-1330

mdandrade@cmcagile.com



Heather Slyman

VP, Business Development

Financial Network, Inc.

Mobile: 636-498-1334

hslyman@fni-stl.com

http://www.financialnetworkinc.com