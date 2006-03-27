BFO deliver new industry standard

London, England, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2006 -- BFO (Big Faceless Organization), a global supplier of java reporting solutions, today announced the release of version 2.6.7 of the Big Faceless PDF Library. Governments demand it. Large organizations need it. BFO delivers it. Version 2.6.7 of the PDF Library adds support for the ISO-19005:2005 standard, commonly known as PDF/A.



The new 2.6.7 release addresses the growing need for long-term archiving of information electronically. Documents can be retrieved and rendered with a consistent and predictable result in the future using the new version of the PDF Library. The need for this standard and functionality continues to grow within international governments and industry segments; including legal systems, libraries, newspapers and a variety of regulated industries.



What makes this PDF Library version 2.6.7 essential for institutions is PDF/A documents can now be 100% “self-contained”. Put simply, they can be reliably reproduced without the need for external fonts, images or colour information.



Currently Adobe Acrobat 7.0 only supports a draft version of this specification and as such BFO are proud to be one of the first PDF vendors to support the full version of this exciting new standard.



A free trial of this groundbreaking new software package is available for immediate download from the BFO website.



About BFO: BFO is a global provider of Java based reporting solutions founded in 1998. They produce a stable of robust Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, Graph and PDF Library. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and US Department of Energy.

