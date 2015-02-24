Sentient Science Names Elias Tavarez Vice President of Global Sales

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2015 --Sentient Science added Elias Tavarez to its senior management team as the new Vice President of Global Sales. Mr. Tavarez brings over 25 years of experience in developing and scaling software company revenues, most recently with Dassault Systemes, a software company that specializes in product lifecycle management (PLM). For most of Tavarez's tenure at Dassault Systemes, he focused on core industries for North America -- Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Mobility (Automotive), and Industrial Equipment. Prior to Dassault, Mr. Tavarez served as a Vice President for the fourth largest software company in the world, SAP, providing end-to-end solutions for financials, manufacturing, logistics and distribution. Tavarez also served as Vice President for i2 Technologies, helping develop i2's $1B Supply Chain Management business in North America.



According to Ward Thomas, President of Sentient Science, "Our business is expanding and we needed additional senior talent to round out our management team. Sentient started in the defense and aerospace markets and is now in both energy and industrial markets. We expect to begin expansion to Europe this year and will look to Elias for those initial customers and partners."



According to Elias Tavarez, "I've been following the development of Sentient's DigitalClone® services for the past 5 years and finally decided that it was my time and chance to help scale that business to where I think it can grow. The development of the energy business in 2014 showed us all that there are substantial new technologies that have a direct impact on lowering serviceability costs. I plan to be leading that effort to introduce prognostics as the newest and most effective new way to reduce O&M cost for distributed assets."



Sentient Science is focused on supporting wind farm owners to optimize and evaluate their operating strategies with their software service DigitalClone. This SaaS provides real-time insight into gearbox and bearing failure rates, which allows wind turbine operators to predict and extend the life of their assets. Sentient is currently contracted to extend the life of 5,226 Clipper and GE 1.5MW wind turbines in North America, and will be adding additional OEMs like Siemens and Vestas in 2015. Tavarez will be a key aspect in penetrating new markets for Sentient as they provide life extension services across Europe and other energy sectors.



About Sentient Science

Sentient Science, headquartered in Buffalo, NY provides computational performance product testing, life extension, remanufacturing, risk reduction and supply chain services to increase the remaining useful life of industrial assets in power generation and defense markets. For the first time, Sentient Science is able to calculate the point in time when critical components and systems will begin to fail and make recommendations to extend the life of these components, systems and assets, creating enormous financial value for its customers. In June 2014, the White House honored Sentient Science with the SBIR/STTR TIbbetts Award for their DigitaClone multi-physics prognostic modeling simulator, which is now available commercially.