Champion Racing Oil Revs Up with SuperFlow Dyno Promotion

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2015 --Geared towards the "Engine Builder", "Machine Shop" or "Dyno Facility", Champion is offering through the month of March a $1000 Gift Certificate towards any new SuperFlow engine or chassis dyno system.



SuperFlow, based in Des Moines, IA manufactures high-performance engine dynamometers, chassis dynamometers, transmission dynamometers, flowbenches and transmission test equipment used in all levels of engine and vehicle development. Founded in the early 1970's, SuperFlow products have been used around the world by professional engine builders, military, technical schools, professional race teams, speed shops, and leading automotive manufacturers to produce to-end powerful and efficient vehicles. SuperFlow's commitment has always been to provide the best products and services at a great value. That's why some of the most notable companies in the automotive industry us their equipment. To learn more about SuperFlow contact them at 888-442-5546 on-line at http://www.superFlow.com



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the SuperFlow Dyno Promotion contact Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO or go inquire at http://www.championbrands.com