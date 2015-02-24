From Smartphones to Smart Bedding: SmartSilk Revolutionizing the Way We Sleep

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2015 --SmartSilk™ (http://www.smartsilk.com) is revolutionizing the way we sleep with their unique and futuristic bedding. Certified as allergy and asthma friendly, those who have suffered countless sleepless nights and groggy, stuffed-up mornings are sharing their success stories, ditching meds for beds that don't contribute further to their ailments.



SmartSilk™ is not wearable tech, but it might just be as smart as your smartphone. In the day and age of smartphones, tablets, phablets and smart watches, a new form of bedding has been designed to be smarter and more feasible for getting sound shut-eye.



Developed by Yair Altman, founder of SmartSilk™, after suffering sudden bouts of congested and mite-related allergies, this new bedding design relies upon many years of research and textile industry experience. It's composed of finely woven and carefully spun silk that is flame-retardant, allergy-free and inhospitable to dust mites.



Over the course of several years, test trials and product research and development, the SmartSilk™ Bedding Collection came to life. Each sheet contains layer after layer of finely woven silk of the highest quality, enclosed in 100% all natural, breathable and pre-shrunk soft cotton to deliver maximum comfort.



"The natural properties of silk combined with our unique and patented technology allows our customers to enjoy a better night's sleep," explained SmartSilk™ founder, Yair Altman. "They wake up much less frequently from discomfort, night sweats, temperature changes, coughing and allergies."



You can learn more about the SmartSilk™ Bedding Collection by visiting them online at: http://www.smartsilk.com



About SmartSilk™

The SmartSilk™ All Natural Bedding Collection provides all-season comfort and the luxury of sleeping in breathable silk fill along with a soft cotton finish, offering a more comfortable night's sleep. The SmartSilk™ Luxury Bedding Collection is created and produced in-house and was developed and designed in Canada.



