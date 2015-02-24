New "Active Lash" Sweat Proof Eyelash Extensions Offered by GBY Beauty

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2015 --GBY Beauty, premiere eyelash extension and beauty service company, now exclusively offers Active Lash, a new treatment with sweat proof patented adhesive specifically made for a client with an active lifestyle. This service is available at both pop-up locations inside WAX Salon in Silverlake and Santa Monica, and also as a mobile on-call service. GBY Beauty has acquired international clientele, from Los Angeles, New York, and London. More info about GBY Beauty can be found online at http://www.gbybeauty.com



Active Lash is a new service, developed specifically for their wide fitness-loving clientele in Los Angeles. Active Lash is done with a patented rubber-based adhesive formula that is sweatproof, waterproof, and actually bonds better with natural oils and moisture from skin. A GBY Classic Lash Set must stay dry for 24 hours after application, and can last 2-3 weeks before a fill. In comparison, a GBY Active Lash Set is waterproof immediately after application and can last 4-5 weeks before a fill.



GBY was started 8 years ago by Courtney Casgraux, bonafide Hollywood lash expert. Casgraux and beauty consultant Kendra Studdert met through mutual friends and became business partners in 2012.



"Our wide fitness clientele told us that they loved our lashes and wished they had lasted through all their workout sessions. We wanted to find a solution where women could still have lashes but not compromise their lifestyle or beauty habits," said Studdert.



About GBY Beauty

GBY specializes in innovative lash treatments, hosts beauty events, and also provides mobile "house-call" services for editorial shoots or special occasions. Since using luxury lashes and traveling overseas with clientele was established early on, it was no surprise that GBY quickly became a popular choice among the Los Angeles beauty community.



The globally recognized duo have garnered a longtime fanbase of beauty and lash lovers with their signature lash treatments.



Other unique services include the "Moscow Meow" is a thicker, darker, and fuller set used to create a 3D volume, popularly known as "Russian Lashes." The "Tokyo Lash Pop" set a brightly colored lash set for a playful look, offered in over 10 colors. GBY Beauty also offers "Tooth Gems," temporary gem applications on teeth made of 100% Swarovski crystals.



To inquire about GBY Beauty personalized beauty services, workshops, or events, more information can be found on the website.



