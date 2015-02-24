Top Dog Dinners Releases List of Foods Harmful to Dogs

Patchogue, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2015 --Many dog owners treat their dogs like people. And while the dogs may enjoy the special treatment, it can be dangerous to assume that what is healthy for humans will be fine for dogs. Even some foods that don't cause an immediate negative reaction can cause damage over the long term.



Top Dog Dinners has released their list of some of the most harmful foods to dogs, and many dog owners will be surprised at some of the items on the list. Many of them are perfectly healthy and fine for humans to consume. But because dogs' digestive systems work differently, the effects of some foods on them can be quite severe.



The list warns that foods like avocados and dairy products can cause diarrhea. And more extreme problems can be caused by raisins and grapes. Both of them can create liver damage in dogs. Other culprits include alcohol, mushrooms, macadamia nuts, and some types of poultry. The full list can be found over at TopDogDinners.com.



But the experts there warn consumers that if they are not sure about what foods will be harmful to their dogs, they should consult with the professionals at the site before feeding it to their pets. The company specializes in carefully balanced meals for dogs that are specially created for each individual dog. These meals are sent to the clients and contain essential nutrients to help dogs develop properly and to receive all the nutrition that they need.



About Top Dog Dinners

The company provides an alternative to store-bought foods that have questionable nutritional value. Their meals are design to be ideally suited to each client's dog.