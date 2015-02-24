Real Estate Investor, Radio and TV Personality Mark Hanf Shows Investors How to Buy and Sell Homes Using Private Capital

Novato, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2015 --Radio personality and real estate investor Mark Hanf has just released his first book, The Insider's Guide to Attracting Private Money: Five Secrets to Fast, Unlimited Capital So You Can Save Money, Buy More Real Estate & Build Wealth. Available on Amazon and Kindle, this book draws back the curtain to reveal proven methods that attract private real estate investors.



"I want people to understand that real estate investing can be done without banks and without all the red tape and delay that banks often represent," says Hanf. "There is a better, faster, and more cost-effective way to invest in real estate."



About Mark Hanf

Hanf is broker and president of Pacific Private Money, Inc., a fast-growing hard money loan brokerage in Northern California, and he hosts a weekly radio show on KKSF Talk 910 in San Francisco as well as the Mortgage Investing 101 show on the Bold TV Network.



As part of this Amazon launch on 2/25/15, the Kindle version of the book is being reduced to 99 cents, and buyers are being provided a free audio version of the book.



Details can be found at http://AttractingPrivateMoneyBook.com



Hanf has also created a video training series designed to walk real-estate investors through the process of attracting private capital. "I am very proud of what we have created here" says Hanf. "With the book and video training, novice and experienced investors alike can build a thriving real estate business while ethically and professionally leveraging the resources of private investors.



The Insider's Guide to Attracting Private Money is available in paperback and Kindle. Hanf's video training series is available both digitally and in DVD format.



More information can be found at http://AttractingPrivateMoney.com



Booking information for Mark Hanf and additional details about Pacific Private Money are available at http://www.pacificprivatemoney.com/