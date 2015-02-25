Artist Carries on Salvador Dali Legacy, Dali Protégé Has First Show in 40 Years at Washington and Lee, Lexington, VA

Lexington, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2015 --Louis Markoya, a protégé of Salvador Dali who worked closely with the Surrealist master on various projects, is maintaining the "continuity and evolution of Surrealist and Nuclear-Mystical" art, in a one-man multi-media exhibition at Washington & Lee University from Feb. 16 – March 20.



The exhibition, "Strange Attractors," spans Markoya's entire career – not only showcasing his latest journey into lenticular 3-D design, incorporating fractal geometry and neural networks, but also featuring two original Dali paintings never before seen by the general public. Campus gallery hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily (closed weekends).



A fractal, many of which occupy a prominent place in the exhibition, is a curve or geometric figure, each part of which has the same statistical character as the whole. Fractals are useful in describing partly random or chaotic phenomena, such as crystal growth and galaxy formation. Markoya believes "this is where modern art is headed."



"I'm sure Dali would have used fractals extensively, were he alive today," says Markoya, 64, who met Dali in 1970 and began working with him the following year. He and the Catalan Surrealist collaborated on projects involving Rowlux material, holograms, drawings, paintings and sculpture. The two original Dali's in the show are from Markoya's personal collection.



"I began running errands for Dali," Markoya recalls, "and even cleaning his brushes." Eventually Dali enlisted his protégé's help in executing certain aspects of Dali's art work.



Markoya, who resides in Connecticut, was extensively featured in a recent British Broadcasting Company (BBC) documentary on Modern Masters, where he discussed in detail his work with Salvador Dali.



"Strange Attractors" – in addition to Markoya's explorations in fractals – also includes 18 of his oil paintings, four oil-painted statues, three sculptures, and two modified Old Master prints. Three-dimensional printing also is on display – the result of partnering with Washington & Lee University's computer lab. The exhibition is being curated by Dali historian and author Dr. Elliott King, an art professor at the school.



"Perhaps the piece d' resistance is a 3-D fractal chess set, complete with an LED-illuminated lenticular 3-D chess board," Markoya enthused (Dali famously created a silver chess set in the shape of his fingers and teeth!).



Another standout, he notes, is a 3-D short film titled "Strange Attractors" -- a "journey inside the human mind to depict for the first time the geometry and architecture of thought and neural networks," Markoya explained. It's being run continuously on a 55-inch stereo 3-D television, requiring 3-D glasses for proper viewing.



Markoya will give an in-gallery special artist talk at a catered reception at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. For more information, contact Louis Markoya at (203 482-0641).



The Two attachments are

1. Louis Markoya and Salvador Dali at the St Regis Hotel, NY, NY. Photo by Kevin Carbone

http://media.releasewire.com/photos/show/?id=79953



2. "The Infanta as Valazquez's Strange Attractor", Oil on Canvas 32"x40"

http://media.releasewire.com/photos/show/?id=79954



About Louis Markoya

Louis Markoya started his art career working for Salvador Dali in 1970 in New York. Working with Dali he was exposed to many different types of fine art, and their creation. Since working with Dali Louis has worked in the technical field of Semiconductors, where he holds over 30 patents related to semiconductor lithography (the process that puts patterns on silicon that eventually become the chips that run our computers, phones, and appliances). A few years ago Louis was struck by the advent, or invention of the 3D fractals, this was the catalyst to send him back into the creative world and the continuity of his, and Dali's, art. A perfect blend of the technical world and the art world delivers works in 2D and 3D unlike any before, but creations that would make Dali drool.



You can visit the artists website at: http://www.louismarkoya.com