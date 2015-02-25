Wappingers Falls Dentist Discusses Connections Between Diet, Nutrition and Oral Health

Wappingers Falls, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2015 --Wappingers Falls, New York family and general dentist Dr. Michael D. Meshnick has provided a breakdown of the connection between oral health, diet and nutrition, and provides patients the know-how to use these guidelines to rejuvenate oral health and improve overall wellness for years to come. People have always correctly associated good nutrition with good health, and this is the case for oral health specifically, as well. The body needs certain nutrients for its various parts and mechanisms to function at optimal levels, and the teeth are no different. It's important to make sure the right amounts of vitamins and minerals are ingested regularly to maintain the health of teeth and gums and, by extension, the immune system, so that they have the best chance of warding off infection, decay and disease. Oral health problems can lead to severe health problems throughout the rest of the body.



Foods that are high in sugar and carbohydrates contain acids and bacteria that are harmful to teeth and gums. These acids and bacteria remain in the mouth after eating sugary foods, carbonated soft drinks and some fruit juices and candies, as well as starchy foods like pasta, bread and cereal. The best way to manage the presence of these harmful acids and bacteria is to limit or eliminate the consumption of the unhealthiest types of starchy and sugary foods. The best way for families to encourage and maintain lifelong oral health is to start by developing good eating and hygiene habits in children, where examples are set and taught by the parents. The biggest challenge for parents is avoiding the salty, sweet and starchy foods the kids love to eat, providing them instead with a diet of balanced nutrition, focusing on foods rich in calcium and minerals, as well as a healthy measure of vegetables, fruits, dairy products, poultry and meat. It's essential for young bodies to receive the nutrients necessary for proper growth and development, and to encourage good eating habits as children grow into adults.



Adult nutrition and oral health are inextricably linked. Poor hygiene and diet decisions early in life may begin to show their long-term effects in adult mouths, with unchecked bacteria, decay and infections resulting in severe plaque build-up, bad breath, broken teeth, cavities and gum disease. Many dental health issues can be corrected by cosmetic and general dentists like Dr. Meshnick, who can perform cleanings, implants, extractions, gum repair and more. However, the underlying health issues and lifestyle changes are the responsibility of the patient. For example, as people tend to be healthier and take better care of their teeth with regular visits, the need for dentures has decreased substantially. Every person has the opportunity to retain their original teeth their entire lives with proper care and nutrition. Good oral hygiene also helps the body avoid more extreme disorders and diseases like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even stroke.



Dr. Michael D. Meshnick and his caring staff serve the needs of the Wappingers Falls, New York community with kindness and professionalism.



To learn more about the connection between oral health and overall wellness, and to schedule an appointment, visit Wappingers Falls, New York family and general dentist Dr. Michael D. Meshnick online at http://www.wappingersfallsdentist.com