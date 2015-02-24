East High Youth Entrepreneur Class Gets a Glimpse Inside Carlson Products Manufacturing & Testing Facility

Maize, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2015 --Carlson Products has invited a Youth Entrepreneur class from East High School to tour their manufacturing and certified field laboratory and testing facilities on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.



According to sba.gov, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that self-employment among younger age groups has been declining. From 2002 to 2012, self-employment among individuals ages 25 years and younger decreased by 23 percent.



"America needs more entrepreneurs who take risks to make great products or deliver outstanding services," said Austin Peterson, president of Carlson Products. "We're pleased to expose young minds to manufacturing. We hope the experience will encourage students to consider jobs in manufacturing and perhaps even to start their own company someday."



Carlson has three major product lines which include Carlson Pro Pets, Carlson Doors and Carlson Pans. Since 1956, Carlson Products has been a major supplier of formed and fabricated component parts, as well as finished aluminum products for industry leaders in the commercial bakeware, industrial and doors categories.



"Carlson makes products that these students can relate to," said Peterson. "The next time they enjoy a hot pizza, they'll know it was probably baked on one of our pans. It really brings manufacturing home."



About Carlson Products

Founded in 1956, Carlson Products originally manufactured aluminum stockroom doors, grain traps and tool boxes. In 1958, Carlson was selected to design and produce the first prototype pizza pans for a local newcomer who is now a household name worldwide. Today, Carlson is a major supplier of formed and fabricated component parts, as well as finished aluminum products in the commercial bakeware, industrial and traffic door categories. Carlson is also a certified field laboratory and testing facility.



For more information about Carlson Products, visit carlsonproducts.com