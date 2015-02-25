Palm Bay, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2015 --Mikamar Training Center has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to "Raise the Woof" on their Palm Bay, Florida facility. This campaign has a funding goal of $160,000, which needs to be raised by March 19th in order to begin construction of their new covered dog training arena. Mikamar is run by a dedicated team of professionals who believe in sharing their love and passion for dogs with the entire community. They also frequently host local charity events, however inclement weather can often cause delays or even cancellations. Marie Davino, one of Mikamar's owners, expresses the need for this facility: "The construction of a covered canine sports arena would enable us to continue expanding the scope of our dream providing the community with a beautiful, 'dedicated to pets' space to play, train, compete, and celebrate with their dogs, no matter the occasion or the weather."



Mikamar is a dog training facility that is owned and operated by a team of highly trained and experienced licensed trainers. A covered facility would allow the team to continue their training and dog-play activities regardless of the weather. The completed facility will be 110ft X 110ft and take approximately 3-4 months to complete. When asked about her project, Davino states, "For almost 30 years I have been sharing my love of dogs, my love of music and my voice with everyone I have met. My team and I have created this project to build a covered sports arena to train and play, rain or shine, and share music even further with everyone who is loved by a dog." She is excited because she knows a roof will allow them to give back to the community, and continue to host animal focused charity events, regardless of the weather. It is always disheartening to make exciting plans for a great charity, and know you are doing a great thing, only to have Mother Nature literally rain on your parade.



The team has been very hard at work with the initial planning phase of this project. Shortly after coming up with the idea, they began getting quotes for the construction of this facility and they are now ready for the groundbreaking. A facility of this magnitude is a very costly process which is why they are reaching out to the public via their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several amazing perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Happy Puppy" video to various merchandise items, dog training focused perks, a weekend get-away, and much more. There is even a perk in which a supporter can get a personalized artistic rendering of their own pet drawn by the owner.



Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About Mikamar Dog Training Center

The Mikamar Dog Training Center is owned and operated by the husband and wife team Mike and Marie Davino. Mikamar is a proud member of: The Association of Pet Dog Trainers, and the American Shetland Sheepdog Association. They are passionate about educating the public about dogs and are staunch advocates for positive dog training as well as a positive attitude in their everyday lives and interactions with pets.



