gomembers' Q™ version 1.6 released in March

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- gomembers made its newest release of Q™, version 1.6, available on March 15, 2006. Q™, gomembers’ newest Association Management System (AMS) utilizing Microsoft’s .NET technology, was initially released in March of 2004. Q™ will bring organizations into the 21st century, with full features that provide complete back office, front office and e-commerce processing in one integrated solution. Several of gomembers’ customers have implemented Q™ and many more are migrating this year, taking advantage of the GO2Q program to upgrade from their association+, az*ware, dmg4, and pinnacle systems. New clients are also being won over by the scalability and ease of use.



Consistent with the gomembers philosophy of continual improvements and response to customer requests, the Q™ version 1.6 release is one of many planned to enhance the product. Its intuitive and user-definable interface and the role-base functionality make Q™ easy to learn and use. gomembers’ President and CEO, Paul Plaia III, detailed the new release by noting that Q™ enhances productivity through its use of .NET technology and the system’s intuitive interface, providing a simple means for even non-technical users to customize its use for their individual needs.



This latest updates were in areas of meetings, membership, constituent records, committees, and cash receipts. Architectural enhancements, such as support of Access 2003 for additional reporting capabilities, have also been added to provide performance improvements throughout Q™. All the changes are designed to keep Q™ at the forefront of AMS systems utilizing the versatility of .NET.



Q™ version 1.6 will be shown at Association of Fundraising Professionals’ 43rd International Conference on Fundraising on April 2-5 in Atlanta, Georgia – http://conference.afpnet.org. The solution will also be showcased at the SpringTime Expo on May 25 in Washington, D.C. – http://www.springtimeexpo.com. If you are unable to attend either conference, you may schedule a demo by contacting our Sales Department at 1-888-288-4634 or sales@gomembers.com.



For more information on gomembers' Solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com or by phone at (571) 262-5171.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



