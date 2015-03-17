Barry Ratcliffe Brings Together Love on Hallmark Movie

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --March 28th at 2 pm, Barry Ratcliffe will costar on the Hallmark movie of the week, "The Wish List". After several nasty dating surprises, instantaneous HR executive Sarah, played by Jennifer Esposito, makes a 'complete' list of potential partner requirements. After handsome pediatrician and perfect gentleman Erik meets all criteria and charms her family, wedding plans are soon in the making. Yet one impish voice nags at her, that of LA "barista" Fred, who swears by surprising his customers and usually succeeds.



The movie winds it's way through love, leading to a coffee championship announced by Barry Ratcliffe, that brings the two together, and a happy ending.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama "Army Wives", and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film "The Longest Ride". His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as "Nashville", "Person of Interest", Tyler Perry's "The Haves and The Have Nots", "White Collar", "Brothers and Sisters", the award winning "House of Cards" and many more. His film resume is equally extensive from his latest comedy "Ted 2" for Seth MacFarlane, "Masterminds" with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland", and recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz".His full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe. Ratcliffe is represented by Monarch Talent, Agency Connects, and Castle Hill.