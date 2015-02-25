Gregor Martin Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for the Blue Crown Club Shower Guard

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2015 --Anyone with an open wound or an ostomy bag share a common fear when they step into the shower; getting the concerned area wet. The Shower Guard will prevent the ostomy bag and the surrounding skin barrier / flange area from getting wet.



The Blue Crown Club Shower Guard is designed as a unisex product made of durable TPU material, the same material used to make beds, office chairs and many more household products. There is an open pouch in the middle, where you place your ostomy bag inside the shower guard, to prevent it from getting wet.



The Shower Guard elastic waist belt comes in medium, large, extra large and custom sizes so they can fit any adult of any size. The elastic belt stretches around the waist to provide even more water-resistant protection.



Mr. Martin has completed most of the legwork and due diligence needed for designing, testing, licensing as well as the patent of this remarkable product. In December 2014, he secured a manufacturer and made a down payment from his own money to start manufacturing the Blue Crown Club Shower Guard.



About Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is sought to raise the remaining funds needed for mass production as well as marketing and promotion to bring his unique shower guard to the public. Backers to this crowdfunding will enjoy substantial savings on their shower guard as Mr. Martin's way of thanks for helping him realize his vision.



This crowdfunding project ends on March 26, 2015.



The Blue Crown Club Shower Guard Kickstarter Page - http://kck.st/1LvoJkz



Gregor Martin's Official Website - http://www.empoweryourchange.net/