Financial Education Firm, Profits Run, Unveils New Website Redesign

Wixom, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2015 --Financial education and trade alert software provider, Profits Run, has unveiled their newly redesigned website, featuring improved navigation and access to Profits Run's product suite, including advanced, online trading software programs, video training courses and easy-to-use support center where members can ask questions, get answers and learn to improve their returns.



Visitors can begin by making a simple choice: "When Do You Have Time to Trade?" - daytime, evenings or weekends? The website intuitively tailors each tour by guiding visitors to the programs best suited to their schedules, then drills down further to determine more specific earnings goals, trading habits, experience level, and market preference. First-time visitors are welcomed with a special section located via the top tab on the homepage, which takes them to a straightforward, infographic-style breakdown of Profits Run's highly-effective suite of programs, extensive tutorial and video library, and a goldmine of reference material, featuring insights gathered from some of the brightest financial minds in the industry. Profits Run focuses on trading education, providing solid analytics and a massive amount of options that help guide traders toward the markets and options that are right for them, managing risk assessment and profitability with smart and advanced, proprietary software.



For those trading stocks, Profits Run offers a variety of solutions, including their flagship program, Market Mastery, which includes methods for identifying potential in quality stocks on a short-term, end-of-day basis. Options traders can also choose from a variety of avenues, including Options Income Engine, which teaches members how to buy monthly call and put options, backed by their filtering technology, which locates the safest stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and identifies the best options to trade. ETF market traders can use Portfolio Prophet or ETF Income Engine, which employs a 4-tier approach to pursue end-of-day profit potential in ETF markets.



About Forex Profit Accelerator

Forex Profit Accelerator provides an insightful methodology for profiting in forex markets, and Forex Income Engine is perfect for fast-paced traders. These trade alert software and education programs are just the tip of the iceberg, and, with their website redesign, Profits Run has made it easier than ever to find the perfect trading solution for any type of trader, any time.



To learn more, visit them online at http://www.profitsrun.com