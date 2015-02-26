Champion Cleaners Introduces New-Age Dry Cleaning Service in Birmingham for Busy Professionals

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --Champion Cleaners in Birmingham, Alabama recently introduced a new, convenient method for busy professionals to pick up and drop off their laundry with the use of Bizziebox Lockers. With 8 different locker locations in apartment, condominium, and office buildings throughout the Birmingham area, customers can simply drop off their items in a secure locker at any of the convenient locations, place their order online or through the convenient Bizziebox app, and then pick up their completed order with the code that is sent via email or text.



While dry cleaning and laundry services are convenient in and of themselves, it's not always convenient for those with busy schedules to drop off and pick up their items at the cleaner's specific location. Bizziebox Lockers instead brings the cleaners to the customers, providing drop off locations close to where customers both live and work. With Bizziebox, customers don't have to worry about opening and closing times, but rather, can pick up or drop off their order anytime of the day or night.



Bizziebox offers a convenient order process both online and through their app for iPhone and Android devices. Customers simply place their order, specifying their personal cleaning preferences, and making note of any stains that need specific attention or repairs needed. Upon drop off, customers set a 4-digit code of their choice for the locker which is used by Champion Cleaners for pickup. When the order is ready, the customer will receive an email and text including the locker number and code that can be used to pick up their item at the Bizziebox location nearest to them.



Champion Cleaners has carefully chosen the eight different locations around the Birmingham area to be most convenient for busy professionals. The Bizziebox Lockers that Champion Cleaners services include three locations in Mountain Brook, three locations in Birmingham, one location in Homewood, and one location in Hoover. Customers can simply visit the Champion Cleaners website to see specific addresses of the locations and map pinpoints of the lockers closest to them.



For those seeking even more convenience for regular dry cleaning services, Champion Cleaners in Birmingham also offers free valet dry cleaning service twice a week. Customers simply leave their items outside their home in a designated yellow VIP bag in the morning and the cleaned items are returned three days later.



Champion Cleaners takes a personalized approach to all of their dry cleaned and laundered items. All of their items are cleaned on-site for more reliable service, and are hand-pressed or individually-steamed for a finish that is smoother, crisper, and higher-quality than what most other cleaners can offer. Champion Cleaners also offers repair and alteration services along with specialty cleaning services for delicate items.



About Champion Cleaners

With three locations in Alabama, Champion Cleaners has become the dry cleaning and laundry service of choice for residents living in and near Birmingham for more than a decade. In addition to dry cleaning and laundry services, Champion Cleaners also offers wedding gown care, hand pressing, alterations, restoration cleaning, and emergency services.



For more information about Champion Cleaners or the BizzieBox Lockers they service in the Birmingham area, please visit http://www.ChampionCleaners.com