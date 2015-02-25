Michigan Chiropractor Emphasizes the Connection Between Posture and Overall Health

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2015 --Dr. Michael Kudlas, chiropractor at Kalamazoo Community Chiropractic in Michigan is encouraging patients to pay more attention to posture and how it can affect their overall health, both positively and negatively. In today's age of long desk hours, extended use of electronics, and general lack of awareness of good posture, health conditions resulting from poor spinal health are becoming much more common, yet are very preventable. Dr. Kudlas helps educate patients about these issues, how they can treat them, and how they can prevent them from occurring with better posture.



By the very nature of its design, the human body craves symmetry and alignment. The skeletal system is designed to support the body's weight through alignment and balance. But when the alignment of the skeletal system—particularly the spine at its core—is thrown off, the muscles of the body begin to support its weight. This can result in unneeded effort and strain that often leads to chronic pain and other health ailments.



Good posture is essential for overall health. In fact, it is just as important as exercise, proper diet, rest, and avoiding drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. With good posture, individuals have more energy which keeps them active and physically fit, have less stress, and also have less fatigue. They are less at risk for injury while performing everyday tasks and especially while exercising or performing strenuous activities.



On the other hand, poor posture can lead to muscles that are constantly tense along with a loss of lung capacity, stiff joints, limited range of motion, increased fatigue, reduced blood and oxygen flow, and overall, reduced mental alertness and productivity. Poor posture is becoming an increasing health issue as more people spend extended hours on the computer, on the couch playing video games, and looking down at their smartphones.



Luckily, correcting bad posture can reverse and prevent many of the health ailments associated this problem, and it can be done in a completely natural, drug-free way. Dr. Kudlas helps his chiropractic patients first identify and eliminate the "bad" stress their body is experiencing, such as sitting incorrectly at their desk, in their car, or carrying heavy items incorrectly. Next, Dr. Kudlas applies good stress to the body to help move posture back to the center of balance, where it is designed to be in the first place. He does this through exercises, adjustments, and stretches provided for the patients that are all catered to their individual situation. Correcting posture now with proper chiropractic care can allow for a lifetime of health and happiness.



