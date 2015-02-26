MacroCrowd Attends the 2nd Annual US–Mexico Real Estate Investment Summit

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --Topics discussed included how energy reform was shaping real estate in Mexico, how the industrial sector is growing and above all, the new investment opportunities in both Mexico and the US.



"The event was a success as MacroCrowd was able to take part in these discussions and lay the ground work for the new relationships in a growing economy, said Richard Summa, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of MacroCrowd. "These relationships will help create avenues for Macrocrowd to acquire properties in Mexico as well as reach a growing community of new investors".



Building on the fact that MacroCrowd is able to accept both accredited and non-accredited investors as well as assisting foreign investors without restrictions, MacroCrowd provides a new, focused approach to real estate investing bringing integrity and clarity to its investors.



MacroCrowd provides a contemporary link between operator and shareholder, and shareholder and property, operating with complete transparency delivering considerable returns for both operators and investors.



"Our main goal at the Summit was to educate this prestigious group about who MacroCrowd is and why our platform is best suited for their needs", explained Summa.



MacroCrowd gives even the small investor the opportunity to invest in real estate directly in your city, and even your neighborhood. Whether you've ever wanted to own a store, an office building, or even a strip mall, MacroCrowd can make it possible. Your investment with MacroCrowd comes with more than the potential for profit, too. It also makes a meaningful contribution to local property values and quality-of-life where you live and work.



MacroCrowd works with hundreds, or even thousands, of investors on each individual property. We harness this combined buying power to bring you opportunities in commercial real estate that were once available only to institutional investors. MacroCrowd also lets you control and follow your investments online and receive potential quarterly cash distributions and property appreciation. MacroCrowd – The Superior Real Estate Investment Choice. For more information visit us at www.macrocrowd.com.



About US-Mexico Real Estate Investment Summit 2015

The USMCOC-Northeast Chapter presents the annual US-Mexico Real Estate Investment Summit 2015. Recognized specialists from Mexico and the USA will deliver a comprehensive analysis of Mexico's Real Estate market, the current situation, outlook and its relation with the United States Learn about business opportunities in real estate in Mexico open for USA and international industry players as well as comprehend trends and innovation on investing and financing real estate in Mexico Come for prime networking opportunities with individuals currently participating or interested in the Mexican real estate market, including real estate specialists, institutional investors, bankers and developers from Mexico and the United States.



Discussion Topics

US & Mexico New Investment Opportunities

Investing & Financing through International and Domestic Capital Markets

Financial Innovation and Structuring of Real Estate Transactions

Effects of the Energy Reform on Mexican Real Estate

Growth and Consolidation of the Industrial Sector



