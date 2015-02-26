Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine Partners with Collegiate Marketing Group for Free Transportation Service During Spring Break

Santa Rosa Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, has been selected as the exclusive Panama City Beach partner for Collegiate Marketing Group's free transportation program during 2015's Spring Break. CMG, based in the U.S. and Canada, is respected throughout the industry for delivering high quality entertainment aimed at the college aged demographic. Their ability to touch a specific, desirable market makes them a highly sought after agency for Fortune 500 and smaller companies.



The program, which runs from Feb. 28-March 27, 6pm-2am each day, is a collaboration between Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine's Dir. of Business Development, Alan Roberts, and CMG's Owner & President, Shannon Posavad.



"Spring Break is our Super Bowl, and we want to make sure the locals know we appreciate their hospitality by working with a company that mirrors our high level of professionalism and customer service," said Mr. Posavad. "Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine shares our vision."



Timing for this partnership is perfect. More and more Millenials are opting out of car ownership, choosing to live and vacation in areas where public transportation is readily available. Changing the culture of Spring Break, five shuttles at a time, is just the beginning.



"Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine is extremely proud to be working with CMG," said Mr. Roberts. "Their access to the youth demographic, coupled with the fact that we're moving this region to more of a fly-to destination, make this combination strong. We're already looking at extending this service by adding more vehicles, and delivering a comprehensive route system to the Panama City Beach community and business leaders. Community transportation is the future, and leaders like Mayor Gisbert understand that the traffic is not just a Spring Break issue."



As part of the MillerCoors "Put Your Keys On Ice" campaign, Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine and CMG are an integral part of the company's Spring Break mission.



"With great beer comes great responsibility, and that means enjoying your vacation by planning for a safe ride home," said Pam Perri, Responsibility Initiatives Manager for MillerCoors. "Keeping the community and its visitors safe is a priority for this program and we are pleased to help make that happen."



Added Mr. Roberts, "Moms and Dads can sleep easy knowing their daughters and sons are being taken care of by our uniformed, background checked, and drug screened Drivers. We have many parents making reservations for their children, and you can sense their relief when we explain how our company will handle their most precious cargo. Our Spring Break offer of $15 per person from Panama City Beach Airport sounds good to them, too! Getting from curbside to surfside without renting a car is an Easy A."



Detailed route and schedule information is available by calling 800-FREE-RIDES (800-373-3743) or visiting http://www.coorslightfreerides.com



About Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine

Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine is a full service, locally owned and operated transportation service provider. Sunshine Shuttle & Limousine is the largest ground transportation company on the Emerald Coast, with three divisions: Sunshine Coach, Sunshine Limousine and the most popular brand, Sunshine Shuttle. Founded in 2004 by John Finch, the company has over 70 vehicles in its fleet. In 2014, Inc. Magazine named Sunshine as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies.