Deadline Approaches for Diamond Challenge Fantasy Baseball Game

The Diamond Challenge Fantasy Baseball game allows fantasy fans to compete with other baseball fans from around the world in a salary cap, rotisserie-style scoring game. Each team owner picks a team of 28 starters using a $30 million salary cap. Over $550,000 in cash prizes is awarded at the end of the game for overall, division, league, field, and weekly competitions.



“We are excited to be offering our Diamond Challenge Fantasy Baseball game for the 15th year,” said CDM Fantasy Sports’ President Carol D. Matthews. “This game is the oldest national salary cap game in the country and is our most prestigious game.”



The deadline for entering this game is Sunday, April 2, 2006, at 6 PM Central Time. Last year Larry Schechter of Rexford, NY, won the $27,750 grand prize.



CDM Fantasy Sports offers a total of 8 full-season fantasy baseball games for all skill levels and budgets. You can see all of CDM Fantasy Sports’ fantasy baseball games at http://www.cdmsports.com/baseball.



CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is one of the leading providers of fantasy sports products and services in North America. CDM has operated games since 1992 for some of the most respected names in the national sports media, including USA TODAY, Sports Weekly, The Hockey News, The Golf Channel and The Sporting News, for major Internet entities such as MSNBC, Snap and The Lottery Channel, as well as under the CDM brand. The company currently offers baseball, football, basketball, hockey, golf and auto racing games that can be played via a variety of methods, including phone, mail, email, fax and the Internet. CDM also owns and operates the fantasy news site The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com) and the TQ Stats League Manager site (http://www.tqstats.com).



