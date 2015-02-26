Omaha Elder Law Attorneys Provide Comprehensive Guidance for Nebraska Elder and Wealth Transfer Law

Omaha, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --Omaha, Nebraska elder law attorneys E Trustee Counsellors have provided a thorough look into the workings of Nebraska elder law, estate planning and wealth transfer that is in place to help advisors and family members make the best decisions for their elderly loved ones and clients during the difficult period of transferring care to nursing homes and protecting family assets throughout the process. Specifically, elder law focuses primarily on serving and protecting families and individuals as they grow older. The issues commonly associated with elder law are senior housing, at-home care, nursing home or other long-term care, guardianships and health care documentation and records, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, especially in the Affordable Care Act era.



The most important thing when considering elder law is to plan ahead. Planning is paramount to reducing stress, preparing for surprises and handling unforeseen circumstances with success. A major issue for most families and advisors is long-term nursing home care, which is not generally covered by traditional health insurance. Nursing home care expenses can range from $35,000 to $150,000 annually, which is a considerable financial burden for most Americans on either side of the spectrum. Many pay for nursing home care until their family or personal assets have been depleted, which may put them in place to qualify for Medicaid for the remainder of the stay.



Careful planning can help protect those assets, providing a better caregiving experience and a more comfortable experience for the elderly loved one being taken care of. The obvious solution is to purchase long-term care insurance while healthy enough to qualify, ensuring that purchased benefits are received under Medicare and Medicaid later in life. Wealth transfer planning has been changed dramatically by the Deficit Reduction Act of 2005 (DRA). The DRA's impact on planning for long-term nursing home residency is felt most significantly on those planning ahead, and requires more lead-time in arrangements and that long-term care and estate planning be coordinated. The professionals at E Trustee Counsellors can assist family members and advisors in the detailed planning that begins five or more years in advance of senior housing, up to Medicaid application and subsequent appeals. The important thing is to plan ahead, and the best way to do that is to sit down with a trusted advisor and work through it step by step.



About E Trustee Counselors

