Chiropractor in Fort Wayne, IN Introduces Whole Food Supplements for Improved Overall Wellness

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --Dr. Adam Osenga and his staff at NorthEast Chiropractic Center in Fort Wayne, IN are informing the community of Fort Wayne, IN about two lines of supplements available at their office that are helping local patients achieve a higher level of overall health in a completely natural way. With the whole food supplements offered by NorthEast Chiropractic, patients are able to bridge the gap between where their nutrition currently is and where it needs to be.



The average American diet has declined significantly over the past several decades and contains a majority of foods that have been stripped of nutrients. Most of the foods available at the grocery store that are enticing to America's lifestyle and taste buds are pre-packaged, pre-made and contain processed grains such as refined breads, cereals, pastas, and instant rice. Additionally, one in four Americans eats at a fast food establishment every day. So although Americans have ample food available to them, many are still undernourished and have a myriad of health problems because of it. Some of the most common health ailments include obesity, heart diseases, diabetes and more, resulting from poor nutrition that starves the body of the nutrients it vitally needs to perform at its peak.



The whole food supplements and "nutraceuticals" Dr. Osenga and his team are offering for patients help combat the problem of poor nutrition, giving the body the vitamins and nutrients it needs to repair itself. Along with eating more fruits, vegetables, and true whole grains, these supplements provide additional nutrients that work synergistically to improve health.



Although there are a variety of different supplements on the market, Dr. Osenga recommends two major brands to his patients, Metagencis and Standard Process, due to each company's commitment to quality and nutritional integrity. Standard Process and Metagenics produce a wide range of supplements, and Dr. Osenga consults with each patient to determine their individual nutritional needs based on the current state of their health and diet.



In addition to nutritional counseling, Dr. Osenga and the staff at NorthEast Chiropractic Center provide traditional chiropractic care for spinal correction, corrective exercises to strengthen irregularities that cause pain, lifestyle advices, onsite x-rays, massage therapy, as well as spinal and postural screenings.



About NorthEast Chiropractic Center

Dr. Adam Osenga is a graduate of the first and original chiropractic school, Palmer College of Chiropractic. He has been practicing at NorthEast Chiropractic Center for more than five years and is committed to natural healing.



For more information about the whole food supplements offered at NorthEast Chiropractic Center or the other chiropractic services offered by Dr. Adam Osenga and his staff, please visit www.NorthEastChiroCenter.com.