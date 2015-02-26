Oakland, CA Cosmetic Surgeon Helps Women Feel Confident for Swimsuit Season with Breast Lift Surgery

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2015 --With only a few more months before the start of the summer season, many women are starting to consider how they'll look in a bathing suit once the season hits. Dr. Gabriel Patino of The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito is helping women in the Oakland area plan for confidence this swimsuit season with expert breast lift surgery. Contrary to what most think, the breast lift procedure actually requires very little downtime and will provide years of boosted confidence for women regarding their appearance.



With breast augmentation being the second most common cosmetic procedure performed in the U.S., more than one hundred thousand U.S. women seek breast lift procedures each year to improve their appearance and confidence. Many women desire a breast lift after pregnancy, aging, or significant weight loss. The breast lift procedure reshapes the breast through removing excess skin and repositioning the nipple to give them a more youthful, perky appearance.



Dr. Patino is a board certified cosmetic surgeon who specializes in breast procedures. He performs each procedure in a way that is catered to the individual frame and preferences of his patients. When performing a breast lift, Dr. Patino makes a careful, discreet incision around the nipple or underneath the breast that results in minimal scarring that is usually undetectable. The incisions are closed with dissolving sutures that don't require another office visit to remove.



After the procedure, patients are provided with a special bra that provides proper support for their breasts during the healing process. Swelling is common and patients should avoid strenuous exercise and physical activity, however, breasts typically heal completely from a lift procedure within four weeks.



For women desiring a fuller look for their breasts along with their lift procedure, they can combine it with an augmentation. Dr. Patino consults with each patient individually to determine their appearance goals and preferences, and how an augmentation or lift procedure can help accomplish them.



In addition to breast lifts and augmentations, Dr. Patino also specializes in body contouring procedures like liposuction and fat transfers, facial cosmetic surgery, skin rejuvenation, and hair restoration procedures.



About The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito

Dr. Gabriel Patino is one of the most well-known surgeons in the Oakland and Berkeley areas. He has more than 25 years of multi-specialty training and experience in surgery. He is multi-lingual, with fluency in English, Spanish, and French, along with Italian, Portuguese, and German. Dr. Patino and his staff at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito are committed to helping their patients look their very best and feel confident in their appearance using customized, state-of-the-art technology.



For more information about the breast lift procedure Dr. Patino offers at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito, or to learn about the other cosmetic procedures he specializes in, please visit www.TheCosmeticSurgicalCenter.com.