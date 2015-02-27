Grant Marketing's New Logo and Website Design for Scientific Solutions Is out of This World

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --Grant Marketing, a Boston-based B2B branding and inbound marketing agency, was approved by the Small Business Association of New England (SBANE) to engage with Scientific Solutions, Inc. in its re-branding efforts. In December 2013, Scientific Solutions was chosen from a group of Massachusetts-based manufacturing companies to be one of the recipients of additional funding and revenue under SBANE's Massachusetts Manufacturing Matching Grant Program. Scientific Solutions used the grant money to upgrade its digital touch-points, which included its website and logo.



From its office in North Chelmsford, Scientific Solutions develops next-generation electro-optic systems and products such as Fabry-Perot Interferometers[FPI], remote sensing filters, sensors, and spectrometers that literally go into space for use in space surveillance and weather monitoring satellites, telecommunication, imaging, scientific research, and defense applications. In alignment with Scientific Solutions' refocus on their scientific-engineering, solutions-driven identity, Grant Marketing designed the new logo and website that represents its capabilities in space weather instrumentation. Graphically, the new logo, comprised of a ring pattern, displays representative features pertaining to their [FPI] electro-optic technology.



Keeping with the creative direction given by the Scientific Solutions team, the new website is bright, accessible, and easy to navigate. Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, said, "Scientific Solutions is a highly-innovative and sophisticated technology company that is spearheading advances in space-weather monitoring. It has been an absolute joy to work with this talented group of people and assist them in presenting their world-class resources in a way that will engage, educate, and immerse their website visitors. We certainly hope this rebranding initiative helps them reach different markets and generates new business."



Grant Marketing specializes in giving brand makeovers to a wide range of B2B companies. Using its proprietary Focus 2020 ™ approach, Grant Marketing helps companies rebrand just about everything—from their brand name, messaging and visuals, to website and marketing collateral redesign.



For more information on Grant Marketing's branding services, visit: http://www.grantmarketing.com or call 857-453-6744.



About Grant Marketing

Grant Marketing is a multi-disciplinary, integrated marketing communication agency serving the B2B market, which includes manufacturing, technology, medical device, finance, and professional service companies. Based in Boston, Grant Marketing leverages its many years of experience to help clients grow their businesses. Grant Marketing provides the latest marketing technologies with a full spectrum of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing services. From brand development to marketing strategy and marketing implementation, Grant delivers client expectations shaped by thorough research and analysis of both the business and the marketplace. Grant Marketing is a member of the American Marketing Association; Business Marketing Association; and Small Business Association of New England.



