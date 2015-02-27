Auto Care Specialists in Venice, FL Offer Customers National Warranty for Car and Truck Repairs

Venice, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --1 Stop Car and Truck Repair, a leading auto care specialist in Venice, Florida is now offering a national warranty for all customers who receive qualified car or truck repairs or service at their location. As a NAPA AutoCare Center, 1 Stop Car and Truck Repair is able to offer customers a national warranty that is honored at more than 14,000 locations nationwide, and covers parts and labor on qualifying repairs and services for 24 months or 24,000 miles. With the 1 Stop Car and Truck Repair warranty, customers can have peace of mind knowing that their car or truck will be taken care of no matter where their travels take them.



This national warranty is included free with any qualifying repair or service work. Customers who have a NAPA AutoCare EasyPay credit card can extend their warranty coverage to 36 months or 36,000 miles.



Customer service is a top priority at 1 Stop Car and Truck Repair and they believe in making the process of receiving car repair or maintenance easier for customers. They offer their customers a free shuttle service to take them home, to their workplace, or to the beach, so they don't have to coordinate other transportation or even wait at the shop for an extended period of time while their car or truck is serviced.



As a NAPA AutoCare Center, 1 Stop Car and Truck Repair is able to provide customers with the benefits of a trusted, national brand while still offering wheel alignments, brakes, tire pressure checks, and more. Additionally, they offer more complex services done by ASE certified technicians such as fuel injection repair, cooling systems, engine repair, computer diagnosis, suspension work and much more.



1 Stop Car & Truck Repair uses the latest automotive technology in their Venice shop and the staff has ample experience with both domestic and foreign vehicles.



About 1 Stop Car & Truck Repair

The professionals at 1 Stop Car & Truck Repair have been servicing the auto needs of Venice, Florida customers for more than two decades. They are a family owned business known for their honesty and professionalism in the industry.



For more information about the national warranty offered by 1 Stop Car & Truck Repair or to learn more about the other services offered at their Venice, FL location, please visit http://www.1stopcarrepair.com