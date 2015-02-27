Cosmetic Surgeon in Centerville, OH Completes Third Medical Mission Trip in Gabon, Africa

Centerville, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --Dr. William Rigano of Advanced Breast & Cosmetic Surgery in Centerville, OH, along with two other local doctors, recently completed his third medical mission trip to Gabon, Africa where they provided much-needed surgical care to patients over the course of two weeks. Dr. Rigano and his colleagues, Dr. Charles Goodwin and Dr. Pat Rees treated patients of all ages with surgical needs at the Bongolo Christian Hospital in Central Africa.



The purpose of the medical mission trips to Gabon are to not only improve the health and appearance of local residents there, but also to work with, train, and teach other residents and staff in attendance so they, too can give back to those in need throughout their career. Additionally, Dr. Rigano and his colleagues attend these medical missions to share their Christian values and help local Africans feel at home with their care and compassion.



On this most recent trip, Dr. Rigano was able to witness the growth of a local Gabonese surgeon who had previously started out as a resident during Dr. Rigano's first medical mission trip to Gabon. Dr. Rigano was now able to teach this surgeon more advanced procedures, who will be able to train and pass on this knowledge to other local surgeons in Africa as well. During the two weeks of the trip, Dr. Rigano and his colleagues treated patients in need of advanced procedures that required some of the most experienced professionals in the field.



The Bongolo Christian Hospital is a 158-bed facility located in a small town in Gabon and is patterned after the Albert Schweitzer Hospital in Lamborene. The hospital offers services for surgery along with adult medicine, maternity care, pediatrics, and laboratory testing. Patients of the Bongolo Christian Hospital also have access to an eye surgery clinic, an AIDS/HIV treatment center, and a dental clinic.



Advanced Breast & Cosmetic Surgery, founded by Dr. Rigano, is a company with core values of community involvement, Christian values, and medical awareness with social responsibility. The medical mission trips to Gabon headed by Dr. Rigano are just one of the many ways he finds to give back to others and the community.



Dr. Rigano and his staff at Advanced Breast & Cosmetic Surgery offer patients a state-of-the-art surgical facility with surgical and cosmetic procedures that are customized to help them look and feel their best. Dr. Rigano provides a variety of breast surgeries, along with facial and body contouring surgeries.



About Dr. Rigano

Dr. Rigano is one of Ohio's leading board certified plastic surgeons and has more than three decades of experience in the field. He is a graduate of the Medical College of Ohio and has spent many years refining and expanding his skills in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.



For more information about Dr. Rigano, the medical mission trips to Gabon, or the other services he and his staff provide at Advanced Breast and Cosmetic Surgery, please visit http://www.abcsurg.com