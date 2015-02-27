Nova Scotia Dentist Dr. Peter Bagnell First in Atlantic Canada to Offer 3M Digital Scanning Technology

New Minas, NS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --Dr. Peter Bagnell recently introduced the 3M True Definition scanner to his practice in New Minas and is the first dentist in Atlantic Canada to do so. Patients of New Minas Dental Center in Nova Scotia now have access to the latest technology in diagnostics and patient treatment.



The 3M True Definition Scanner is a small wand-like device that is equipped with the latest scanning technology that can instantly and digitally take impressions of patient's oral anatomy. The imaging of the patient's teeth is instantly transferred to the corresponding screen, where Dr. Bagnell and the patient can view the scan together. The digital replica provides more comfort for the patient by not having to deal with messy impression putties and a better opportunity for education about the status of their oral situation.



This latest digital scanner also allows for Dr. Bagnell to create precise restorations according to the exact digital measurements of the teeth. Additionally, lab technicians who have access to the digital scans can create restorative materials, such as crowns, dentures, or implants that align perfectly with the patient's oral anatomy.



Introducing the 3M True Definition Scanner to his New Minas patients is one of the many ways that Dr. Bagnell is upholding his commitment to providing patients with the leading technology and care for their teeth. Dr. Bagnell is also the largest GP provider of Invisalign in Nova Scotia. Invisalign represents the latest technology for orthodontic care, helping patients achieve a straight, beautiful smile without the unsightly and uncomfortable wires and brackets of conventional braces.



In addition to Invisalign, Dr. Bagnell offers a wide range of dental services, including everything from general dental treatments like cleanings, fillings, and crowns, to more advanced cosmetic dentistry such as porcelain veneers, implant restorations, non-surgical gum therapy, and even full mouth restorations and makeovers. He and his staff offer dental treatment and solutions for patients of all ages in a comfortable and inviting setting.



About New Minas Dental Care

Dr. Peter Bagnell has more than 25 years of experience in the dental industry. He completed his dental education at Dalhousie University School of Dentistry and is a member of the Canadian Dental Association as well as the Nova Scotia Dental Association. Dr. Bagnell is committed to community activism and throughout his career he has participated in several volunteer medical missions to third world countries.



For more information about Dr. Peter Bagnell, New Minas Dental Care, and the 3M True Definition Scanner offered for patient treatment, please visit http://www.newminasdentalcentre.ca