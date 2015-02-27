Elite Water Damage Expands Staff Due to Recent Winter Storms

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --A lot of homes in the Philadelphia area have experienced water damage and flooding due to the recent winter storms. When sever weather happens, acting quick is crucial. A local company specializing in restoration and water removal is expanding its services to help clients deal with emergency flood removal and remediation.



Fastwaterremoval.com will offer new basement flood cleanup services as well as mold removal & remediation services while continuing to provide top notch restoration and renovation services for clients in the Bucks county area of Philadelphia.



Learn more about Elite Water Damage and Restoration's new services online at http://fastwaterremoval.com



Water can be a destructive part in any disaster, natural or man-made. Immediately after noticing water damage, it is important to remove any valuable furnishing, equipment and especially electronics from the affected area.



Floods don't have to be large to cause water damage and toxic mold growth. The qualified professionals at Elite can quickly and carefully remove flood water by cleaning, drying and repairing affected areas. Their trained staff are equipped with the latest restoration equipment to deal with and stop any and all dangerous mold growth that can happen after a flood.



In addition to dealing with basement flood damage, this team of highly trained and licensed experts are capable of removing any mold and smoke damage situation with confidence, whether in a residential or commercial property.



"We've had to expand our staff to the substantial influx clients" say Doron Levi Elite Water Damage.



About Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc.

With on staff certified technicians, Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc. has provided dependable service to a diverse client base in Bucks county and surrounding areas, including Philadelphia and Montgomery counties as well as several counties in the New Jersey.



For more information about Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc. go to http://fastwaterremoval.com