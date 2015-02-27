Melissa B. Releases Her Single "Breathe"

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --Singer-Songwriter and network engineer recording artist Melissa B. debuts her single to the world entitled "Breathe". This song is destined for greatness and has all the elements of a top 40 track. Press play on the single below and read our words on this masterful song Produced by B. Howard and Written by Melissa B.



Melissa B. delivers impeccable vocals on this smooth song. The song starts off with a magical introduction and wonderfully produced elements of synths and vocal effects. The first phrase paints the picture of a relationship in stress and beautiful yearning by Melissa B. to keep things alive with passion and love. This is an uplifting love song that quickly transforms itself with dub elements that are fantastic!



The words are so touching and each time Melissa reinforces her wish to have her love "Breathe the life inside of me" touches the listener to go deeper and deeper into this romantic love song. Her passion unleashes each and every time the song evolves. At first listen you may not pick up on the subtle elements of Melissa's passion to keep and kindle the love between her and her love. Her vocals shine with such pure passion that you cannot avoid but get drawn into this mesmerizing track. Towards the end of the track the rhythm pumps up and leaves listeners breathing a little more heavily.



This track features Melissa and all her sensuous vocal stylings and production that is grade A. Look for this song to get rotated on radio world-wide heavily very soon. Melissa B. has been pushing this new year with a more commanding presence musically and she is about to set the world on a musical uproar.



About Melissa B

Melissa B is an Electric Pop music artist who is driven by technology putting her in a lane of her own. Melissa sets herself apart by not only having the vocal chops of a great music artist but has also intertwined technology in her everyday use as an artist. She is capable of not only expressing her passion for the computer science world, but can vocally break down the barriers between music and technology.



