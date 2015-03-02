Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --George Hatcher, one of California's leading consultants, announced a new website that focuses on the Takata Airbag recall. Twenty-four million cars have been recalled due to the faulty inflator in Takata Airbags. The inflator breaks down to flying shrapnel after explosive airbag deployment, and has been tied to a growing number of deaths and injuries. The media has focused largely on the Hondas recalled, but the problem is not limited to Takata Airbags installed in Hondas.



"Consumers should know they are driving around every day in cars that make them potential victims," Hatcher says, "At the current count, Honda had 5,051,364 vehicles that had the faulty airbag inflators installed, but other automakers are affected, including BMW, Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota." Hatcher, who is president of Air Crash Consultants and Wrongful Death Consultants, is concerned that repairs have been made to only a couple million of the twenty-four million recalls. That is a lot of vehicles to fall through the cracks.



Currently Takata is taking heat from the US government because Takata had tested the inflators before the fatal crashes occurred, and used them anyway, knowing they were subject to failure. Hatcher's website lists the cars involved, and will be keeping up with the news concerning Takata Airbag issues, like Takata Corp being subject to a "$14000 per-day fine for failing to fully cooperate with the investigation" and the airbag maker dumping millions of pages of documents on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



"Automotive safety is certainly as crucial as aviation safety. People are in their cars every day." Hatcher contends. "I am not a lawyer or an airbag engineer, but I rub shoulders with the experts. I encourage that anyone who is driving a potentially hazardous vehicle double-check their make, model and VIN to see if they are due a repair." Hatcher's Takata Airbag recall website has a list of vehicles recalled, a link to the VIN checkup engine which will let consumers enter their VIN to verify of their vehicle is due a replacement, and will be providing a link to support.