SmartSilk Helping Sleepers Snooze Soundly with Intelligent Pillow That Benefits Asthma and Allergy Sufferers with Limited-Time Offer and Free Shipping

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --The SmartSilk™ (http://www.smartsilk.com) pillow is being lauded by asthma and allergy sufferers because it is helping them get more shuteye at night by providing a comfortable platform of relief. The pillow is one-of-a-kind, and is officially certified as allergy and asthma friendly.



SmartSilk™ was created to help prevent the drudgery of waking up to congested sinuses and swollen nostrils, commonly caused by dust mites and airborne allergens that can inhabit pillow and bedding fabrics.



With years of research, development and testing behind it, the pillow uses a mixture of finely spun silk that is carefully woven, tested as flame-resistant and allergy-free, composed in a manner that's inhabitable to dust mites.



Layer upon layer of fine silk is used to create one of the softest, most comfortable pillows on the market. Encased in 100% all natural, breathable and pre-shrunk soft cotton, maximum comfort is assured.



"The natural properties of silk combined with our unique and patented technology allows our customers to enjoy a better night's sleep," explained Yair Altman, founder of SmartSilk™. "They wake up much less frequently from discomfort, night sweats, temperature changes, coughing and allergies."



The SmartSilk™ pillow is now being offered at a special price when ordered online. It is available now for 3 easy payments of $23.33 with free shipping included. Furthermore, with the purchase of one pillow, each additional pillow can be purchased at the special price of $59.99.



For more details on this exclusive offer, please visit: http://www.smartsilk.com



About SmartSilk™

The SmartSilk™ All Natural Bedding Collection provides all-season comfort and the luxury of sleeping in breathable silk fill along with a soft cotton finish, offering a more comfortable night's sleep. The SmartSilk™ Luxury Bedding Collection is created and produced in-house and was developed and designed in Canada.



Press Contact

SmartSilk

US and Canada: 877-678-7455

4286 Chemin Cote de Liesse

Montreal, Quebec

Canada H4N 2P7