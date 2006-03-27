Immediate Visibility Required for Discrete Manufacturers’ Cost-Critical Decisions

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2006 -- True-Cost Convergence, developed by aPriori, provides early cost-assessments for the designer from the beginning of the product development cycle that naturally converge to production level costs estimates as manufacturing and procurement finalize decisions.



According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “For today’s companies to remain agile, they require real-time visibility to cost-critical information for the many important decisions that impact costs prior to product delivery. This visibility must be immediate, available in a commonly understood language and accessible to all who impact costs in the process across the enterprise.”



Advanced ‘should-cost’ analysis incorporates cost estimates for customer’s in-house facilities, generic industry and global supplier production plants to enable more efficient supplier selection and fact-based negotiations.



Predictive real-time cost assessments provide all involved in the cost process. “What if” cost trade-off analysis from component to assembly to product to production facility level is available with the aPriori Cost Management Platform, the first solution to bring much needed innovation to the discrete manufacturing industry.



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



Contact:

John Busa

aPriori

978-371-2006

jbusa@apriori.com







