Picsera Announces Stress-Free Bundle Pricing Options

North Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --Picsera announced today at the Wedding and Portrait Photography International (WPPI) Conference and Expo that it will offer Bundle Pricing options to make it easier to order color correction and retouching services. Picsera's team of photo editors and retouchers have more than 30 years of combined experience with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom, Adobe Photoshop, and other leading tools on the market.



Photographers can maximize their time by delegating image enhancement activities to image experts. Specializing in post-production services, Picsera sees the WPPI Expo as an excellent opportunity to get face-to-face with customers and show how they can make photographers' lives better. Picsera's passionate team of digital imaging artists and technology innovators have experience with the most advanced imaging software available such as Nik Software, Topaz, OnOne Software, VSCO, Perfectly Clear, Fundy Software, and a variety of other applications.



"Every photographer has to work with technology, but they don't need to master every aspect to be successful," said Clay Blackmore, professional photographer and friend of Picsera. "Today's imaging programs such as Photoshop and Lightroom are very advanced and can take years to master. And, with today's cloud technology, you don't need to own a large studio to take advantage of services like Picsera's."



A well-known professional photographer, Blackmore specializes in adding motion to his shoots. By using the capabilities of his DSLR, Blackmore has turned his wedding and portrait business into a full-service, multimedia studio by offering the latest in high-production films.



"Photographers had an old adage, "If you're in the darkroom you're not making money, now it's "If you're at the computer!...," said Blackmore "By choosing a post-production service provider photographers can delegate the more mundane tasks like culling, color correction and album making and at the same time can deliver faster, increase their suite of offerings, and perfect their unique craft."



Blackmore, an award-winning Canon Explorer of Light, is teaching "Adding Motion to Stills—Extending Your Reach and Increasing Your Revenue" at WPPI Conference and Expo, Wednesday March 4 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. Also known for creating unique marketing films for his own business, Blackmore will be shooting a video on Picsera's high-quality, post-production services.



"Running a business is a balancing act. At my studio I have had ten different employees over the past couple years and each person has their own way of doing things," Blackmore said. "With Picsera we'll have a new standard of production that is streamlined."



About Picsera

Picsera offers photographers a wide range of affordable post-production services, now available in several different bundled packages or on an individual a la carte basis. In the days of film, photographers were tasked with only capturing images. Photo labs did the processing, editing, and retouching. Today these tasks have become the photographers responsibility.



"The photographer "jack-of-all trades" operating model is unsustainable," said David Sinai, photographer and a Picsera founder. "Delegating some post production activities is crucial for avoiding burnout and ensuring success. We enable professional photographers with more personal time and more profitability."