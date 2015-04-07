A1 Taxis Becomes the Most Trusted Taxi Line in Huddersfield

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --Based in Huddersfield, A1 Taxis started its operations way back in 1973 and since then, has been providing world class taxi booking services for its customers. Over time, A1 Taxis has built a reputation of being one of the finest and most popular cab services in Huddersfield. Mr. Shaukat Ali, the owner of A1 Taxis, has always focused on providing finest cab services at minimal fares; ensuring that customers get the full value for their money. Over time and with his firm efforts, Mr. Ali has now over 50 cabs which are driven by experienced drivers; available all round the clock.



Providing premium cab services at low fares wasn't feasible without the use of technology and Mr. Ali knew this well. To bring efficiency in his cab business operations and to keep the management costs to minimal, Mr. Ali turned to Infocabs for its advanced taxi dispatch software along with other modern solutions which certainly helped his cause. In fact, A1 Taxis was one of the first taxi service providers which procured the taxi dispatch solutions for running its business operations.



Realizing the growing need of modern day technology for its cab dispatch and booking services, A1 Taxis also availed the taxi booking app from Infocabs. This app is linked with the web portal of A1 Taxis and can be used to book a taxi right from the smartphones; an idea which now gives access to its customers in hassle-free online taxi booking. This modern day taxi dispatch software also allows its customers to make 'In-car payments'; a facility which ensures that customers can now also make payments with their credit/debit cards for the cab ride.



All these technological upgrades have helped A1 Taxis in cutting down the operational costs by a large extent which is passed on to the customers; proving a good value for their money. Now, a customer can easily book a cab using his smartphone, without the need to call an operator and incur additional charges. The apps are free as well; available on all major app stores from where customers can easily download the app.



Booking a cab on the go has also brought in efficiency in the cab operations; allowing a customer to get a cab located closest to him or her. This saves a lot of time and effort on the part of both, the customer and the taxi driver. So, all these technological inclusions in the day to day operations of A1 taxis has resulted in cutting down of unnecessary costs which is a win-win situation for all.



To know more about A1 Taxis, please visit our website at http://www.a1taxishuddersfield.co.uk