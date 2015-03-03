AdFreedom Is Now Quicker and Uses Less Resources Than ADBlock

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --Today AdFreedom announced the release of their latest version of AdFreedom. This release follows much development, and delivers improved resource usage and speed for end users. It further increases the benefits of using AdFreedom over browser extensions, such as AdBlock and AdBlock Plus. AdFreedom blocks adverts on all web browsers and has the advantage, of also working on https pages.



"AdFreedom not only offers seamless functionality on all web browsers, including those running on Windows 10, but now it does it using even less system resources." said Jonathan Bell Product Marketing Manager, Adfreedom.



About AdFreedom

AdFreedom's software is free of charge and is delivered to the end user to improve their web experience. AdFreedom is currently in English, Arabic, Spanish, Hebrew, Dutch, Swedish, Ukranian, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) and Klingon.



To request further language support please send an email to jonathanbell@adfreedom.com or use our support pages at http://www.adfreedom.com