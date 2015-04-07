Financial Network Inc., and Clarity Services, Inc., Get Consumer Focused

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --Financial Network, Inc., a St. Louis-based loan origination systems provider, and Clarity Services, Inc., the leading real-time credit bureau providing fraud detection and credit risk management solutions for Middle America, are improving their partnership with Clarity's new Clear Income AttributesTM report.



Clear Income Attributes is "intended to assist financial service providers in determining the stability of a consumer's income, employment, and housing," Clarity said in a press release this January. Attributes examines net monthly income over 90 days, 180 days and 1 year and gives important details regarding a consumer's geographical location and employment.



FNI's loan origination solutions will be strengthened as a result of Clarity's new report, and it is the hope of both companies to streamline financial service providers' abilities to gather important information used in determining credit and loan options.



"FNI proactively looks for ways to enhance our product offerings with value added services we believe to be good solutions for our customers," VP of Business Development at FNI, Heather Slyman said. "When lenders want to make more loans, incorporating data services like Clarity into their solution gives them the ability to lend more without adding additional risk to their portfolio."



FNI's customized loan origination solutions enable financial service providers to choose the key components that work best for them, and when combined with Attributes TM, providers will be able gather data and make decisions faster and more efficiently.



About Clarity Services, Inc.

Clarity Services, Inc. provides powerful real-time fraud detection and credit risk management solutions for the non-prime and thin/no-file consumer segment. By leveraging unique data assets and scores, Clarity Services' suite of FCRA regulated reports and scores empower providers with visibility into critical consumer information not available on traditional bureau reports.



For more information about Clarity Services, visit clarityservices.com



About Financial Network Inc.

Through over 30 years of providing custom credit lending solutions, Financial Network, Inc. stands as the market expert in robust credit lending platforms and loan origination systems. Based on extensive experience creating truly custom products, Financial Network Inc. has assembled FNI Turnkey and FNI Turnkey Plus solutions that are the culmination of the best lending practices. FNI has custom solutions in place with 3 of the 5 largest U.S. banks and lending institutions.



To learn more about Financial Network, Inc.'s loan origination software, click here or call toll free 800–997–1104.



