Trust Matters when It Comes to Booking a Taxi in Huddersfield

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2015 --A1 Taxis is one of the oldest taxi companies in Huddersfield having been trading since 1973. In that time it has built a reputation as one of the most popular and reliable taxi company in the Huddersfield area. Mr. Shaukat Ali, Owner of A1 Taxis, has been the owner for over 10 years with only a handful of vehicles. Over time and through his firm efforts Shaukat managed to take A1 Taxis to the next level and made it one of the most trusted Private Hire Company in the town. He was committed to providing his customers with quick, affordable and pleasant journeys and so focused on hiring experienced and well trained drivers. To make their service quicker and more affordable he chose Infocabs dispatch technology and booking solution, which is the most advanced cab dispatch solution available in the market.



A1 Taxis became one of the first Taxi Companies that is powered by a modern taxi dispatch system that integrates their web portal with their customer app and therefore lets customers book journeys both online and using their smart phones.



A1 Taxis offered the taxi-booking mobile app to their customers when this technology first arrived in UK. Their customers liked this new cost effective and time saving method of booking a cab on the go without having to dial an operator. And today A1 Taxis books a good number of their jobs via web booking and their mobile app.



Their App is available for everyone on Google Play and Apple's App store.



A1 Taxisoffers different services such as "Airport Transfer" and "Executive Travel Service".



About Airport Transfer

It's a very common service that is offered by almost every company in the area but A1 Taxis made it easy and quick and affordable for everyone. They offer a variety of vehicles to serve their customers by providing them minibuses, 5 & 7 seater cars wit well trained drivers and the lowest fares to any destination including Bradford Airport, Manchester Airport, Bristol, Leeds and many more destinations.



About Executive Travel

In the executive travel service, passengers can enjoy a deluxe first class experience in a luxury brand cars with professional drivers, Wi-Fi, Newspapers, bottled water and a stress free journey on amazingly low fares to any destination in UK from Huddersfield. This service is primarily focused on business travel so that customers can have productive and stressless journey while saving time and travel in a an executive car to their destination. Business travellers usually take executive travel service for two-way journeys so executive travel can be catered for both legs of the journey to a destination and in order to provide a good value for money service A1 Taxis provides special rates for these journeys.



Today A1 Taxis has become one the largest and trusted taxi companies in Huddersfield with over 50 vehicles.