Cobra Products Heading to the Downeast Bicycle Specialists Annual Open House in Maine

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --Cobra Products Inc., Hudson-based distributor of Cobra® Low Profile Cable Ties and the FLEXROUTE® universal cable guide, will introduce this complete cable fastening system at the Downeast Bicycle Specialists' annual open house in Fryeburg, Maine on March 8, 2015. Together, Cobra® Low Profile Tie and the FLEXROUTE® cable guide provides a neat and ingenious fix to the age-old service problem of ensuring front- and rear- derailleur bicycle cables are securely fastened without any slippages and scratches to the bicycle frame, producing minimum friction and requiring little to no maintenance. As part of their initiative to jump into the bicycle parts and accessories market, Cobra Products join hands with Downeast Bicycle Specialists, a full service bicycle parts and accessories distributor, to garner exposure from bicycle retailers, manufacturers, and dealers.



The FLEXROUTE® cable guide is made from a flexible, strong, and impact-resistant rubber compound that is suitable to last in extreme temperatures and environments. The open cable portal in the FLEXROUTE® allows for quick cable routing installation. The Cobra® tie fits easily through the recessed FLEXROUTE® channel to allow users to retrofit, remodel, repair, and restore hydraulic lines, brake systems, and dropper seat posts on different types of bicycles—including mountain bikes, BMX bikes, dirt jumpers, off-the-shelf, and custom-build bicycles.



According to Mark Bresnahan, Vice President and General Manager of Cobra Products, "We are very excited to attend this year's Downeast annual open house. This event brings together, all under one roof, major dealers and manufacturers in the bicycling industry from all over the country. We see it as a reciprocal opportunity to expand our network overall: we're excited to promote the versatile cable fastening features to industry specialists and look forward to hearing about the needs and ideas of bike enthusiasts as well."



For more information on the FLEXROUTE® cable fastening system, visit http://www.getflexroute.com and click here to order free sample packs.



