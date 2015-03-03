Lexington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --The Conflict Minerals Rule as defined by Dodd-Frank Section 1502 and the SEC's administration of the Act requires approximately 1,300 US public corporations to conduct a reasonable country of origin inquiry (RCOI) regarding the source of gold, tin, tantalum and tungsten in their products. In today's global economy, this RCOI requirement means that over 20,000 manufacturers who are part of the covered corporations' supply chains must report to their customers their source of conflict minerals. The majority of these 20,000 manufacturers are either private companies or located outside the U.S. Most do not have the resources to adequately satisfy their customers' reporting requirements.



To meet the global demand for professional Conflict Minerals RCOI customer reporting, Green Status Pro announces the worldwide availability of its unique, technology-based Complete RCOI Reporting Service 2015. This Service is specifically designed for manufacturers who are committed to supporting their customers' conflict minerals regulatory reporting policies at the lowest cost and with the greatest accuracy.



The Complete RCOI Reporting Service 2015 requires minimal client time. It is conducted by Green Status Pro's professional conflict minerals reporting consultants using the firm's industry-leading conflict minerals reporting technology. Customers provide Green Status Pro with their suppliers' Conflict Minerals Reporting Templates (CMRTs). Green Status Pro analyzes and processes the CMRTs and delivers the complete, accurate CMRT Version 3.02 Smelter List required by customers. In addition, the Service comprehensively documents the RCOI work effort to meet the strictest customer due diligence review requirements.



"This is Conflict Minerals Reporting in-a-box made possible only by Green Status Pro's sophisticated technology," said Rob Kasameyer, president of Green Status Pro. "We are solving the industry's most significant reporting problem of inaccurate and incomplete smelter information being passed from supplier-to-customer."



Priced starting at US$4,500 worldwide and with 10 business day turnaround time, the Complete RCOI Reporting Service 2015 provides global manufacturers with the benefits of increased customer satisfaction as well as significant time and cost savings.



"Our Service is proven to be much more accurate, significantly less expensive and faster than in-house manual approaches. This is extremely important as US Filers are currently demanding updated CMRTs from their suppliers prior to filing their Form SD with the SEC on May 31," added John Logan, CEO. "By fully supporting the CFSI (Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative) standards, Green Status Pro can be used by manufacturers in all industries, including electronics, auto, jewelry, defense, furniture, medical devices, laboratory equipment, machinery and more."



To learn more about the Complete RCOI Reporting Service 2015 click here



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro automates Due Diligence Reporting to simplify your regulatory life. Green Status Pro is the leader in managing SEC Conflict Minerals Reporting as legislated by Dodd-Frank Section 1502. Green Status Pro's system documents a firm's OECD Conflict Minerals Due Diligence program and automates its RCOI reporting, providing the knowledge-base and leveraging the cloud for fast, affordable, accurate and secure compliance. Green Status Pro is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its applications on IBM's SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure.



For more information about Green Status Pro, please visit http://www.greenstatuspro.com/