Wayne's Spring Mill Bread Company Marks the Return of the Kerpius Family to Their Roots - One Part Bread - One Part Family - One Part Community

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --"Someone once claimed that the true definition of success is living your life in your own way," said Lori Kerpius. "We, at Spring Mill Bread Company, couldn't agree more – in fact, to us the recipe for success is really one part bread, one part family, and one part community."



As the owners of the newly-opened bread store in Wayne, the Kerpius family's journey has come full circle. Interestingly, Ed and Lori had previously opened a bread store in this exact location almost 20 years to the day of the 2015 "re-opening."



Since selling the original bread store, the Kerpius family never forgot about the contribution the store made to the local community and the many people that enjoyed the fresh baked bread, smiling employees, and the low-key family friendly atmosphere that came with it.



Breads and grains of all kinds have played important roles in many cultures throughout history. Even today, bread based foods are the number one form of food consumed in the world.



"It's very important to us that we provide a wide variety of fresh, nutritious, and tasty breads – baked fresh every day and served with lots of pride to the Wayne and surrounding communities," said Lori. "We like to think that our products and our store bring people together in a welcoming and positive atmosphere."



"What" the Kerpius family does is make great bread, but just as important to what they do is "why" they do it. An ongoing daily focus on bread, family and community will continue to serve as the basis for why the Kerpius family re-established their new store in Wayne.



And it is with this spirit and dedication that they proudly rise before the sun to fire up the oven, brew the fresh coffee and welcome people in to enjoy all they have to offer.



About The Spring Mill Bread Company

The Spring Mill Bread Company is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Spring Mill Bread Company is located at 128 East Lancaster Avenue in the heart of Wayne.



Additional information is available on their website at http://www.SpringMillBreadWayne.com, and on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/springmillbreadwayne



Media Contact:

Jim DeLorenzo

Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

Phone: 215-266-5943

E-mail: jim@jhdenterprises.com