Where to Find a Deal on the Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones with Inline Microphone

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --Not all headphones are created equal. With hundreds of headphones available, some only have their looks to brag about while others offer quality sound and comfort. The Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones come equipped with an inline microphone along with soft padded ear cups. The Bose SoundTrue headphones stand out of the crowd by delivering a stylish, durable design as well as the world class sound quality that Bose is known for.



Available as a daily deal on Yugster.com for only $119.97 with free shipping, the SoundTrue headphones from Bose allow you to play back audio and take phone calls all while providing a comfortable fit thanks to their padded headband and memory foam ear cups. They feature a rotating ear cup design that allows them to be folded down and stored when not in use, and have a rugged build designed for the abuse of daily use.



Featuring an advanced acoustic design, these headphones provide clear, natural audio across the full spectrum—from vocalists who hit the high note, right down to a good bass line groove. They also have a detachable cable that has an in-line remote and microphone capable of providing control over compatible iOS devices. The SoundTrue headphones from Bose are a steal at just $119.97 on Yugster.com, where they normally retail for $199.99.



These Bose headphones were given a 4 out of 5 star rating on Cnet.com. Cnet's editors stated, "While the Bose SoundTrue has only minor design changes from the earlier AE2i, it remains one of the most comfortable-to-wear, full-size headphones, and it also sounds good." Deals on Yugster are only "Yours Until Gone" and frequently sell out. So grab this deal before they're gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.