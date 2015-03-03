Best Quality Gift Baskets, LLC Launches Website Featuring a Wide Selection of Gift Baskets

Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --Beth Conkle is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BestQualityGiftBaskets.com. The website carries a broad assortment of gift baskets that can be given for almost any occasion including Christmas baskets, New Year's baskets, other holiday baskets, appreciation baskets, Valentine's baskets, and baskets for many more occasions. Conkle was inspired to start her website because she is a passionate gift giver herself. She knows that everyone appreciates receiving gifts. Thus, she wanted to provide customers with a way to easily find gifts that would be perfect for their loved ones for any occasion.



There are countless high quality gift baskets featured within the merchandise of BestQualityGiftBaskets.com. The website offers products including appreciation gift baskets, college student gift baskets, new baby gift baskets, sports baskets, military personnel gift baskets, Thanksgiving gift baskets, get well cookie baskets, Christmas gift baskets, romantic gift baskets, candy gift baskets, and sympathy gift baskets, to name just a few. In the future, Conkle plans to add a wider selection of gift baskets to her website on a continual basis. By continuing to expand the products offered on her site, she hopes to make it easy for customers to find the perfect gift.



Providing a website with great customer service and an attractive design is very important to Conkle regarding BestQualityGiftBaskets.com. She designed her own logo and slogan for her webpage to ensure that these were personal to her and looked appealing on the page. The website layout is very colorful and is not cluttered. From her website, customers will be able to communicate with her directly about any questions or concerns they might have about their orders and receive prompt responses. All gift baskets are guaranteed to arrive in three to five days of when the order was placed, under normal circumstances, to make it easy for customers to get their gifts on time.



In addition to the main website, Conkle is also launching a blog located at http://www.GiftBasketNeeds.com. The blog will cover topics related to the products on the site and gift giving in general. Conkle will be writing about the value of giving and receiving gifts, some of the gifts she has available, seasonal gifts that can be given at particular times of the year, and opportunities for gift giving that might not be immediately obvious, such as the category of special achievements. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information they need to become great gift givers.



