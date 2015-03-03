Biotexpert Consulting, LLC Launches Website Featuring Anti-Aging Products for the Entire Body

Sonora, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --John Whatley is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.MotherEarthsRenewal.com. The website offers natural anti-aging products for many different parts of the body, focusing currently on the face, hands, and neck. Whatley saw that while there were many anti-aging products on the market, there was an unmet need for products that used a more natural methods to make the skin look younger. He started his website to offer a more natural alternative to standard anti-aging products. His products include a probiotic that works at the DNA level to target genes that are linked to healthier skin.



There are many excellent products to promote more youthful looking skin featured within the merchandise of MotherEarthsRenewal.com. The website includes facial scrubs, anti-aging soap, healthy hair care treatments, facial cleanser, face creams, and much more. The website is currently focused on skin care for the face, hands, and neck because these are the areas of the body that are most frequently exposed to the damaging rays of the sun and are the parts of the body that many people notice when they first look at you. In the future, Whatley plans to add more skin care products for the entire body and plans to develop a line of products for men.



Offering unique natural products that help to make the skin look more youthful is important to Whatley regarding MotherEarthsRenewal.com. The products that he offers on his site are all formulated by him directly so he knows exactly how these products are made. They include organic ingredients rather than chemical ones that other skin care formulas might use. These are unique products since they use probiotics in skin care. Whatley offers these products at lower prices that make them much more affordable than many other anti-aging products.



To complement the main website, Whatley is also launching a blog located at http://www.Anti-AgingCosmeticsBlog.com. The blog covers topics that relate to the products that he offers on his main site. Whatley will be writing about how these products can be used, what these products are made of, the features of the different products, and how they work to make the skin appear more youthful. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information so that they can make good purchasing decisions within the main website.



