Famed Numismatist Sells Five Cases of Rare Wine Produced by His Winery at NVV Premiere Napa Valley Auction

Napa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2015 --Arrow&Branch, a respected winery owned by Rare Coin Wholesalers President Steve Contursi, recently sold five cases of its rare wine for $26,000 at the NVV Premiere Napa Valley Auction to the wholesale trade. Only five cases were produced with a cuvee made specifically for the auction.



The auction is exclusively for the trade, consisting of major restaurants and worldwide distributors that will resell these unique, rare wines to the public. Only 225 lots were auctioned off at the event, and the Arrow&Branch wine was among the top 20 percent in terms of per-bottle price.



The lot, anchored by Cabernet Franc from Arrow&Branch Estate Vineyard and receiving depth and color from Cabernet Sauvignon from the world-famous Beckstoffer's "Dr. Crane Vineyard," consisted of 60 bottles selling at $433 each. Arrow&Branch's lot features lovely aromatics extracted from its meticulously farmed estate fruit, with berries kept whole by gravity-feeding them to the tank to best preserve their expression of site. The result is an intense and unique wine inspired by classic Napa Valley style and sophistication.



"We are thrilled with the success of our lot at the recent NVV Premiere Auction event," said Contursi. "Our vineyard has truly made a name for itself amongst some incredible and legendary brands in Napa Valley. It was an honor to sell five unique cases of our premier wine, and we look forward to reaching even greater milestones in the months and years to come."



The wine is the result of the work of Winemaker Jennifer Williams, a professional who learned directly from some of the most successful winemakers in the history of Napa Valley. A rising star in the region, she began her career in viticulture in 1995. Williams now works closely with Arrow&Branch Vineyard Manager Mike Wolf to ensure all vines enjoy the healthiest growing conditions possible, a relationship that allows them to make key decisions quickly during critical stages of the growing process.



About Steve Contursi

Steve Contursi is a world-renowned numismatist, the term used for experts in the field of studying and collecting coins. He owns and operates Rare Coin Wholesalers, one of the country's top rare coin dealerships, along with its sister company, RCW Financial. Over the course of his 40-year career, Contursi has bought and sold more than $1 billion worth of rare U.S. coins, helping dealers and collectors find the highest quality, most historically significant coins in the world.



The name Arrow&Branch is a subtle reference to Contursi's success in the rare coin business and pays homage to U.S. coinage and Americana. On the back of most U.S. coins is an eagle holding an olive branch and arrows. The olive branch represents the U.S. as a peace-loving nation, while the arrows portray the country's ability to defend itself if that peace or freedom should ever be compromised. Just like the wines of Arrow&Branch, Rare Coin Wholesalers deals with the rarest of coinage.



This year's NVV Premiere Napa Valley Auction raised a record $6 million for Napa Valley Vintners, a trade organization that helps ensure the protection, quality and promotion of the region's wines. The event and Arrow&Branch's wines received media coverage in the Colorado Wine Press and St. Helena Star.



David Stevens, a noted St. Helena wine authority, described Arrow&Branch's PNV lot as a "blend of 52 percent estate cabernet franc, 40 percent cabernet sauvignon, 2.5 percent merlot and half a percent of petit verdot. The aromatics alone are worth the price of admission for this wine. The aromatics are followed by a lush mouthfeel and lingering finish. For people who enjoy well-crafted blends, this is a must-have."



For more information on Arrow&Branch and the distinctive wines it offers from its Napa Valley vineyard, visit http://www.arrowandbranch.com