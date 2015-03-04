Moscow, RU -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2015 --Maxim Moore has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce his fun new device "The Clicker". This campaign has a funding goal of $17,000, which needs to be raised by March 21st in order to bring the device to market. The Clicker is a hand held device designed to help people release their stress, relax and focus their thoughts while they click and play. The creator states, "Clicker helps you to relax and concentrate on daily work. It is comfortable to hold and you will receive a pleasant feeling while using it."



The Clicker is an ergonomically designed device that easily fits in the palm of a user's hand. It has a single button that the user "clicks" which results in a pleasurable feeling, while helping the user relax and focus with every click. It is a fun, entertaining device that can help a person release nervous energy, and channel their thoughts into productivity. In the future, the team plans on evolving this device into a handheld game that connects to the user's mobile device via Bluetooth 4.0, thereby adding to the entertainment element of this intriguing device. In "Clicker the Game", the game player has the option of playing the game individually or with the online Clicker community, and accumulated clicks, which are transferred to the user's tablet or phone, equal currency. This means the more a user clicks, the more they can do in the game, both individually and within the Clicker game community. The creators of The Clicker Game are also offering their gaming approach to third party mobile games developers.



The creative team behind the Clicker has been very hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their inspired device. They are now ready to begin the next phase in product development which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. The device will initially be released in 5 colors: white, black, blue, green and purple; and only weighs around 100 grams. The team plans on adding more colors in the future, and has even included that in their campaign stretch goals along with several other great features. As an added bonus the team is offering several perks with their campaign. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Follow us" perk enabling a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order various amounts of The Clicker device at a reduced price, or even to be involved in the development and testing of The Clicker.



Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About The Clicker

The Clicker is the brainchild of creator Maxim Moore from Russia. It is being billed as the ultimate handy device for entertainment, and relaxation as well as expansion of your mobile games experience.



To contact via email write to Maxim Moore at: littlemaxy@yandex.ru