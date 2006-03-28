Chorbajian Speaking Enterprises introduces The Small Business: PMP (Presenting, Marketing & Publicity) Program

Basking Ridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2006 -- What are your comfort levels and skills specific to the areas of presenting, marketing, and publicity? How effectively have you used your presentation skills to obtain new business? How productive are you with your limited marketing resources?



Chorbajian Speaking Enterprises introduces a new service called the “Small Business: PMP (Presenting, Marketing & Publicity) Program”.



The PMP Program is designed to greatly improve the small business owner’s comfort levels and skills in the areas of presenting, marketing, and publicity.



Victoria Chorbajian, president, says, “I’ve seen a real need in these essential skill areas in order for small business success to take place. Small business people need to invest in themselves in order to have short term and long term rewards for their own business.”



The “PMP Program" is a concise, cost-effective program especially designed for the small business owner (100 employees or less) who understands the value of gaining or sharpening these essential skills.



So, if you’re seeking to enhance your communication skills, increase credibility about what your company offers, more effectively use limited marketing resources and want to bring in more business, the PMP Program is for your small business.



Since 1998, Chorbajian Speaking Enterprises has been helping clients become more effective overall as presenters through coaching and workshops. Victoria Chorbajian, president, has proven marketing and publicity expertise and has been featured in numerous national and local, trade and consumer publications as well as appeared as an expert on numerous TV shows.



Contact Chorbajian Speaking Enterprises at http://www.VictoriaTheCoach.com or 908.696.8444.



