Triniti Communications Launches Say Goodbye to Cable & Satellite Crowdfunding Campaign on 2/28/15

Canton, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2015 --Month after month, millions of Americans pay on average $120 each month for just TV and movies thanks to their Pay TV bill. And many people pay even more. The low prices always advertised for "triple play" packages aren't low after factoring in monthly box rental fees, extra charges for premium channels, DVR features, not to mention all the government fees and taxes. Then add poor customer service into the mix and it's easy to understand why so many people are looking to cut the cord to cable TV all the time.



Cutting that cord usually means a sacrifice in total number of channels, Live local access and the general sense of "doing without" – until now. Triniti Communication's portable Nuclius technology gives consumers more than 460 channels of HDTV and premium cable at unimaginably low prices. By plugging the Nuclius directly into a modern TV, Nuclius bypasses established cable networks and satellite signals and delivers the very best on TV right over the Internet. Subscribers can take Nuclius with them anywhere thanks to the mobile app available on iPhones, iPads and Android devices.



The content delivery model Triniti has developed runs along the same lines as Netflix in more ways than one. By giving consumers the movies they wanted delivered right to their home or over the Internet, with no late fees, the video rental industry went instinct. Can anyone remember the last time they even saw a video store? Triniti has cooked up a similar disruptor to the Pay TV market delivering customers the TV they want to watch almost anywhere at a fraction of the price they're paying now with no sacrifice to picture quality, expected features like Program Guides, DVR, VOD and on-the-go access.



After turning away venture capitalists and angel investors who wanted to change too much of what makes Triniti the vibrant startup that it is, they launched their Crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to help them raise the $700,000 they need to do a full roll out of the Nuclius technology. With 100+ test units already deployed from Maine to California, the Triniti design team has clearly established the proof of concept they needed in order to be sure that Nuclius will perform as promised.



This Crowdfunding Campaign ends on March 29, 2015.



The Nuclius Indiegogo Page - http://bit.ly/1GEe1Yh



The official Triniti Communications website - http://www.triniticomm.com/



About Triniti Communications

Triniti Communications (TrinitiComm) is a privately-held, global, next-generation, digital communications, entertainment, automation and security company with corporate offices located in Canton, Ohio USA. Their mission is to provide premium, cutting-edge, digital communications products and services that are of the people and for the people and marketed exclusively through a powerful and entirely unique daily-paying Social Networking Referral-based income opportunity.